Picture This: New photo page in The Straits Times from today

Readers of The Straits Times are in for a new visual treat starting today, with the launch of a daily page showcasing photographs from the paper's archives as well as a recently launched photo marketplace.

Called "Picture This", the page on the back cover of the Home section will feature a picture a day from the paper's archive of about 30 million images, dating back to 1948.

A new picture will be published every day, except on Sundays, and follow a weekly rotating theme. This week's theme is "Heritage".

The pictures capture moments in history, such as the one on the right. Pupils are seen checking their exam results put up on a public notice board at River Valley English School on Nov 16, 1967, contrary to moves today to de-emphasise grades and public rankings of students.

All the pictures featured in the section are available for purchase on Photonico, a digital photo marketplace launched last month by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH).

The website www.photonico.asia has over 12,000 images available for purchase, with more added daily. It offers high-quality stock images of Asia, featuring contemporary culture and heritage photography.

Drawn from SPH's archives and a network of contributors, the photos are organised into categories, such as heritage, food, nature and animals, business and Asian countries. They are available for individual, editorial and commercial use for a fee.

There is also a revenue share programme in place for photographers to contribute to Photonico. Interested photographers can e-mail team@photonico.asia

