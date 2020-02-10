Performing arts groups postpone upcoming shows in light of coronavirus outbreak

SINGAPORE - Performing arts groups in Singapore have cancelled or postponed upcoming productions in light of the coronavirus outbreak which originated in Wuhan city, China.

At least three theatre groups - Checkpoint Theatre, Nine Years Theatre and Singapore Repertory Theatre - have postponed their shows after the disease outbreak response level was raised to orange on Friday (Feb 7).

Under the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition or Dorscon, orange means the outbreak is deemed to have moderate to high public health impact.

In its announcement on Friday, the Ministry of Health advised event organisers to cancel or defer non-essential large-scale events or undertake necessary precautions to reduce the risk of transmission.

As of Sunday, 43 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Singapore.

Checkpoint Theatre's production Nuclear Family, the much-awaited sequel to playwright Huzir Sulaiman's Atomic Jaya (1993), was postponed from March 2020 to March 2021.

In a joint statement, Checkpoint Theatre artistic directors Claire Wong and Huzir Sulaiman said the postponement was due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus and its transmission.

"This was not an easy decision, but our priority is to safeguard the health of the public and of our team members.

"Checkpoint Theatre will be working with our ticketing agent, BookMyShow Singapore, to contact ticket holders in the coming week and arrange full refunds," they said.

Nine Years Theatre's production First Fleet, which was due to run from Feb 14 to 23, was also rescheduled to March 2021.

The theatre group announced the postponement through a Facebook post on Friday, and said: "We seek the understanding of our patrons who have purchased tickets for the performance. They will be contacted to receive full refunds."

The production was scheduled to take place at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre's auditorium.

Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT) announced that the opening of its Little Company production Fly High would be pushed back from Feb 19th to March 23. "The well-being and safety of our patrons, partners and staff is very important for us, so we do everything we can to manage the situation," it said.

A spokesman for the theatre group said it had also lost bookings for its theatre as a result of the outbreak.

"As a charity, this is a difficult situation. Our peers in the arts and entertainment sector are as concerned as us about the impact. But we are all united in getting through this together."

Arts group say they have yet to determine how the postponement of these productions will impact them financially.

SRT said it was working with patrons and schools to find alternative dates and shows, but would have no choice but to consider refunds if such alternatives could not be found.

Despite the orange alert, some theatre groups have opted to go ahead with productions while undertaking precautionary measures.

Theatre company Wild Rice told ST it would continue with its upcoming productions and put in place additional precautionary measures for the safety of patrons.

Wild Rice's production, The Importance of Being Earnest, opened on Feb 7 at its venue in Funan Mall. Temperature checks were conducted on ticket holders as part of their precautionary measures before the show.

In an advisory on its website, the company said all seats at the venue would be sanitised before and after each show.

Audience members were also advised to approach staff for assistance in case they felt unwell during a performance.

Pangdemonium, another local theatre company, has also chosen to go ahead with its production, The Son, which is scheduled to run from Feb 20 to March 7 at the Drama Centre.

Like Wild Rice, Pangdemonium said it would work with the Drama Centre to put in place precautionary measures for the safety of patrons, including frequent temperature screenings of staff members and sanitising seats.

Ticket holders were also advised to arrive at least half an hour before the performance as they would have to undergo temperature screening.

Besides theatre groups, other performing arts groups are also considering moving their show dates.

Local Indian arts company Bhaskar's Arts Academy said it might consider pushing back its upcoming Kathakali Festival, scheduled to take place on Feb 28 and Feb 29.

A spokesman for NUS Arts Fest confirmed that the organisers would cancel this year's NUS Arts Festival, scheduled to run between March 13 and March 28.

"While this is disappointing for all our performers, tutors, and academic partners, we have had to make this difficult decision for the safety of all involved," said Sharon Tan, director of NUS Centre for the Arts.

NUS Centre for the Arts said that discussions are ongoing to stage most of the student productions in the later part of the year.

The university has also suspended in-person classes comprising more than 50 students in light of the Dorscon orange alert.