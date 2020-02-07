Mandarin play First Fleet rescheduled

SINGAPORE - The performances of Mandarin play First Fleet, originally slated to run from Feb 14 to 23, 2020, have been re-scheduled to March 2021.

The performance - a re-staging of last year's show - is jointly presented by Nine Years Theatre and the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre.

A notice sent out on Friday (Feb 7) by Nine Years Theatre said the rescheduling was "in view of the 2019 novel coronavirus situation".

"We seek the understanding of our patrons who have purchased tickets for the performance. They will be contacted to receive full refunds," the notice said.

On Friday (Feb 7), Singapore moved up its response to the coronavirus outbreak to Code Orange because of "heightened risk", said the Ministry of Health.

First Fleet focuses on the transportation of a group of convicts to Australia, and was first performed at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre's Far East Organization Auditorium in July 2019. Earlier this week, it received four The Straits Times Life Theatre Awards nominations - for Production Of The Year, Best Original Script, Best Director and Best Costume.