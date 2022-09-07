Performance bond no longer needed for S'pore employers to hire Filipino maids

SINGAPORE - Singapore employment agencies and employers hiring Filipino domestic workers no longer need to submit a banker's guarantee and performance bond.

The performance bond is a requirement by the Philippine government to ensure that employers here comply with rules, such as providing medical coverage and paying salaries on time.

This was on top of the mandatory $5,000 security bond for all non-Malaysian foreign domestic workers in Singapore required by the Ministry of Manpower, which remains in place.

The move was announced by Philippine Secretary of Migrant Workers Maria Susana Ople during her meeting with Manpower Minister Tan See Leng on Wednesday.

It is among the outcomes of a two-day state visit by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who was on his first trip to Singapore since taking office in June.

A joint statement by the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers and the Ministry of Manpower said the removal of the requirement was in recognition of the deep and abiding friendship between the two countries.

In the statement, Mr Tan expressed appreciation for the removal and affirmed Singapore's commitment to protect the well-being of all migrant workers in Singapore.

The Philippine Overseas Labour Office website states that a letter of guarantee for a $7,000 Philippine Embassy bond with a reputable insurance company in Singapore is needed when an overseas Filipino worker departs for or returns to work in another country.

On Wednesday, leaders from Singapore and the Philippines exchanged bilateral agreements in areas ranging from digital cooperation, data privacy and counter-terrorism to water collaboration and urban development.

President Halimah Yacob, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mr Marcos welcomed a joint communique on the recruitment of Filipino healthcare workers.

This is expected to pave the way for greater bilateral cooperation in the field of healthcare, said a joint statement by both countries issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Leaders from both sides reaffirmed the strong people-to-people ties that form the core of the bilateral relationship.