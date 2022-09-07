Orchid hybrid named after Philippine leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr and wife

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr (second right) and his wife Louise Araneta-Marcos (right), with Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his wife Joy Balakrishnan, at the orchid naming ceremony on Sept 7, 2022. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
The flowers have sepals adorned with lavender striations against a white background, and petals of white flushed with bluish mauve, with a violet lip. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Lim Min Zhang
Assistant News Editor
Updated
Published
44 min ago

SINGAPORE - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and his wife, Mrs Louise Araneta-Marcos, had a new orchid hybrid named in their honour on Wednesday.

Named Dendrobium Ferdinand Louise Marcos, the robust and free-flowering orchid hybrid produces flower sprays of about 50cm to 70cm in length.

Its flowers have sepals - modified leaves that protect the flower as a bud - adorned with lavender striations against a white background, and petals of white flushed with bluish mauve, with a violet lip, said National Parks Board (NParks).

It was unveiled at a ceremony at the Botanic Gardens during Mr Marcos' two-day state visit to Singapore that started on Tuesday.

The Philippine leader and his wife were accompanied by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his wife, Mrs Joy Balakrishnan, at the National Orchid Garden, where the ceremony took place.

Singapore traditionally names orchids after visiting foreign dignitaries as a gesture of goodwill and friendship.

This is Mr Marcos' first trip to Singapore as president since taking office in June. He is expected to call on President Halimah Yacob at the Istana later on Wednesday.

He will also meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and witness the exchange of several agreements to strengthen cooperation in the areas of counter-terrorism and data privacy, among others.

On Tuesday, Mr Marcos had attended an event at the National University of Singapore where he thanked about 2,000 supporters who had turned up for a chance to see him in the flesh.

Mr Marcos arrived in Singapore after he met Indonesian President Joko Widodo earlier this week. They had discussed Asean's role in the region amid a volatile geopolitical environment, among other things.

More On This Topic
Marcos gets grand welcome from Filipinos in Singapore
Marcos to raise South China Sea issue with leaders of Indonesia and Singapore

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top