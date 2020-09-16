People's Park Complex and People's Park Centre visited by infectious coronavirus patients

SINGAPORE - People's Park Complex and People's Park Centre were visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (Sept 16).

Both malls were added to a list of places visited by cases from the community during their infectious period. The visits were both made on Sunday.

The MOH provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited them to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on the MOH's website.

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

Two new cases in the community were reported on Wednesday.

Both patients are work permit holders, and were detected from rostered routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who live outside dormitories. They tested positive on Tuesday.

Two imported cases were also announced on Wednesday.

Both arrived here from India. One is a 50-year-old Singaporean woman who returned last Saturday and tested positive on Wednesday.

The other is a two-year-old boy who is a long-term visit pass holder and tested positive on Tuesday.

The boy, an Indian national, arrived here on Sept 3.

Both imported patients had been placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their notices at dedicated facilities.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 23 of the 27 new coronavirus patients announced on Wednesday, taking Singapore's total to 57,514.

The MOH said it removed one case from the case count following further investigations.

The patient, identified as Case 57,107, had tested negative twice following an initial positive test result.

Investigations by laboratory experts and an expert panel assessed that his first test result was a false-positive one, said the MOH.

The ministry added that all necessary public health actions had been taken earlier and neither the patient nor his contacts had been exposed to a risk of infection due to the initial classification.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from two cases two weeks ago to one in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also decreased from a daily average of one case to less than one over the same period.

With 71 cases discharged on Wednesday, 56,940 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 42 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 490 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.