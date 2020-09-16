27 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 2 imported and 2 in the community

SINGAPORE - There were 27 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon (Sept 16), taking Singapore's total to 57,515.

They included two community cases, both work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also two imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

On Tuesday, the MOH reported that Plaza Singapura, VivoCity, Junction 8 and Hougang Mall were among the places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious.

The three places visited by at least one Covid-19 patient in Plaza Singapura between Sept 3 and 7 were Tim Ho Wan, Secret Recipe and Nando's.

Ikea Tampines and the Burger King outlet in Changi Airport Terminal 1 were also added to the MOH's list.

Of the 34 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Tuesday, six were imported cases.

They comprised two permanent residents, one work pass holder, one work permit holder and two dependant's pass holders.

All the imported cases were asymptomatic and all had returned from India.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 28 new coronavirus patients announced on Tuesday.

Among them, 13 were identified as contacts of previous cases and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. They were tested during their quarantine period, the ministry said.

The remaining 15 cases were detected through surveillance testing, like rostered routine testing of workers staying in dormitories every fortnight.

No new clusters were announced on Tuesday.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from two cases two weeks ago to one in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also fallen from a daily average of two cases to one over the same period.

With 82 cases discharged on Tuesday, 56,869 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 51 patients remain in hospital, while 526 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 29.7 million people. More than 938,000 people have died.