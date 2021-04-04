Pedestrianisation trials in Singapore heartland spark debate

SINGAPORE - When she speaks to residents living near Kampung Admiralty, Sembawang GRC MP Mariam Jaafar never fails to ask about a 200m stretch of road that has sparked some contention in her ward.

In a six-month trial that began on Feb 20, barriers were put up along a segment of Woodlands Ring Road between Woodlands Drive 63 and Drive 71, converting one lane into a path for pedestrians and cyclists.

It is one of two pedestrianisation trials that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has embarked on in the heartland, and one of 60 road-repurposing projects being explored islandwide.

The pedestrianised roads can be used for both walking and cycling and are part of Singapore's ongoing push to go car-lite.

Transport experts say the trials in Admiralty, and in Havelock Road near the Bukit Ho Swee area, are a positive step. But they have been met with a mix of support and scepticism from residents.

Ms Mariam said: "(When it comes to) supporting walking and cycling, Singapore is not as mature as some other cities both in terms of our roads and society, so there's a question of readiness. Thus, we appreciate that the approach is to trial and learn, using temporary, low-cost changes.

"It's important to me that the design process is participatory."

She told The Straits Times that LTA chose the stretch of road in her ward owing to the high concentration of elderly residents.

LTA said the trial in Woodlands gives residents and students from nearby schools, including Minds Woodlands Gardens School, more space to walk and cycle. It has also made access to Kampung Admiralty, Admiralty MRT station and other amenities safer and more convenient.

"Motorists will still have the choice of using alternative roads such as Woodlands Drive 42, Woodlands Drive 52 and Woodlands Drive 65," LTA said.

LTA said it has received about 200 responses from residents there, with many expressing support. It added that the trial has not had any significant impact on traffic conditions.

Meanwhile, reception to the project in Havelock Road has also been mostly positive so far.

The stretch of road there was selected for trial as the walkways cannot accommodate pedestrian traffic during peak hours and may be unsafe for elderly residents there.

LTA said the trials in Woodlands and Havelock Road can be made permanent earlier with support from the community.

National University of Singapore Associate Professor Raymond Ong, who researches transport infrastructure, expects pedestrians, cyclists and drivers to find a new norm, adding that the trials will likely have a "nudging effect" on how residents commute.

Whether or not the trials succeed, they will give the authorities valuable data on how pedestrians and drivers react to a more pedestrianised environment, he said.

Mr Francis Chu, co-founder of cycling group Love Cycling SG, hopes more people will see that the benefits outweigh the drawbacks.

Mr Tham Chen Munn, director of business development at PTV Asia-Pacific, a traffic solutions firm, suggested embracing the call by the United Nations to reduce the speed limit on some roads to 30kmh as this reduces the likelihood of fatalities and increases safety awareness among all drivers.

Ms Mariam said the next step will be a network of connected walking and cycling paths.

"Then you have to make people want to walk and cycle. They must see personal benefits, whether it is to their health, their travel time or their pockets. The pandemic actually is a great impetus for this."

Woodlands Ring Road



A segment of Woodlands Ring Road, which has been closed off to traffic and partially pedestrianised, on March 31, 2021. ST PHOTO: KOK YUFENG



Since barriers were put up along Woodlands Ring Road, turning one lane into a pedestrian path and the other into a bus-only lane, Mr Ramesh Kunju Krishnan has felt much safer walking around his neighbourhood.

"Previously, the walking path tended to be congested. Delivery riders use the same path and we have a lot of elderly in the area. I have seen a number of close encounters where pedestrians were nearly knocked down," the 49-year-old marine surveyor said.

A 52-year-old cyclist, Mr Lee, who declined to give his full name, was happy residents now have more space to exercise. "It is dangerous for cyclists if we cycle on the road. But if we cycle on the footpath, it is quite narrow," the self-employed man said in Mandarin.

But some residents say the trial has done more harm than good.

"Very few people walk along that stretch of road in the first place. But there is a lot vehicle traffic. So this project will make nobody happy," said one resident who commented on a Facebook post by Ms Mariam about the trial.

ST visited the area several times this month and observed only a handful of people using the pedestrianised road. While there are large signs and markings on the bus-only lane, some motorists also still use it.

Mr Fauzi A. Rahman, 45, who lives at Block 649 Woodlands Ring Road, right next to the pedestrianised road, said closing the road to traffic has caused confusion and inconvenience to drivers.

"I feel like a ring road should be a (full) circle," said Mr Fauzi, who works in IT.

LTA said it has been receiving positive feedback with calls to introduce features such as benches, greenery, cycling paths and covered linkways to make the area even more conducive for walking and cycling.

A covered linkway connecting Kampung Admiralty and Block 649 will be built, but only if the pedestrianisation is made permanent, LTA added.

Ms Mariam said there have been a few complaints of traffic congestion and she has asked LTA to look into this.

Some motorists are also still adjusting to the recently completed Silver Zone in the area and have conflated the projects, she added. A Silver Zone includes enhanced road safety measures such as signs and markings to make it safer for senior citizens.

"For those who oppose it, we explain LTA's rationale... We stress it's a trial, so their feedback matters. We also test ideas to modify the design to address some of their concerns," she said.

There are focus groups and online dialogues planned, and Ms Mariam said she has asked LTA to create more mock-ups.

"One aspect where more can be done is helping residents to visualise... and appreciate the full range of benefits before they judge whether it's a worthwhile move," she added.

Havelock Road



An artist impression of the second phase of a trial to repurpose 13 roadside parking lots in Havelock Road. PHOTO: LAND TRANSPORT AUTHORITY



The project to widen the footpath along the stretch of road near Bukit Ho Swee has had mixed reactions from residents and businesses.

Since March 22, barriers have been placed along 13 roadside parking lots in front of a row of shophouses located between 715 and 745 Havelock Road.

The carved-out road space about 100m long now serves as additional footpath for pedestrians and cyclists as part of a trial that was first announced by Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor during the debate on her ministry's budget on March 5.

The reception so far has been mainly positive, LTA told ST.

A letter from the LTA to businesses in the area seen by ST said the first phase of the project will last for six months.

LTA later told ST the duration of the first phase will depend on how the community and other stakeholders react. The second phase, which involves building a permanent wider footpath, could proceed earlier if there is support.

In the letter, LTA said the stretch of road was selected for pedestrianisation as there are popular shops and eateries there.

A wider footpath would give residents and patrons a more pleasant and comfortable environment, and more space as they browsed or waited.

LTA said it had assessed that available lots in nearby multi-storey carparks made up for the 13 repurposed roadside parking lots.

"There will be no change in traffic movement and circulation at Havelock Road," it added.

Resident Calvin Yeo, 50, rued the loss of the roadside parking lots. "There is already a bit of pavement next to the walkway. What is more practical is perhaps to just extend the pavement slightly and build a cover over it."

Mr Chris Leow, 34, who manages Bootle's, a grocer located along the stretch of road, said the walkways can get crowded with cyclists, families and dog-walkers on weekends.

But he was not convinced that re-purposing the road is the solution. "We do a lot of deliveries and there is nowhere for them to stop now, so it will affect business."

LTA said shops can use loading and unloading bays in the vicinity.

Another Bootle's employee said some continued to park along the road even after the barriers went up. She said: "LTA did consult everybody. They did surveys to see how many parking spaces were being utilised. But what has actually changed? We are absolutely in favour of the project, but as you can see, nobody is really using it."

For Ms Mae Baliga, 25, a manager of a bakery located in one of the shophouses, the benefits of a wider footpath outweigh the inconveniences. "It is good for pedestrians, especially the elderly," she said.