Parts of road next to Kampung Admiralty to be pedestrianised in a trial starting in February

SINGAPORE - From next month, a stretch of road next to Kampung Admiralty will be temporarily closed off to cars and other private vehicles as part of a trial to repurpose road lanes as footpaths, pedestrianised streets or cycling paths.

Water-filled barriers will placed along a stretch of Woodlands Ring Road, located between Woodlands Drive 63 and Drive 71, closing off the westbound lane to traffic, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Thursday (Jan 21).

The eastbound lane of the road will be converted to a bus-only road that only public buses and emergency vehicles can access.

This is to give residents and students from nearby schools, including Minds Woodlands Gardens School, Woodlands Ring Primary and Secondary Schools as well as Spectra Secondary School, more space to walk and cycle, the LTA said in a statement.

"This will also make access to Kampung Admiralty, Admiralty MRT station and other amenities more convenient for pedestrians," it added.

The LTA said it will engage the community to seek feedback and suggestions on the project, and the temporary modifications to the road layout will only be made permanent if the public supports the move.

The partial pedestrianisation of Woodlands Ring Road comes after the Transport Ministry set out plans in August last year to re-imagine Singapore's road infrastructure, by converting certain under-used road lanes into cycling and bus lanes, as well as pedestrianising certain roads.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said there is rising pedestrian footfall around the Kampung Admiralty area, which has become a very popular community destination for Woodlands and Sembawang residents.

The conversion of part of Woodlands Ring Road to a footpath will make it safer and more convenient for public transport commuters and pedestrians, he said, adding that more of such projects are in the pipeline.

The LTA said it has been has been exploring potential locations for road repurposing and will continue to study other suitable areas.

Mr Ong said: "We have the opportunity to make Singapore a greener, car-lite city through a careful and sensible balance of trade-offs."