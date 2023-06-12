Pedestrian taken unconscious to hospital after accident involving lorry in Sungei Tengah

A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital unconscious after an accident involving a lorry in Sungei Tengah on Sunday. PHOTO: SHINMIN DAILY NEWS
Chin Hui Shan
Updated
30 min ago
Published
30 min ago

SINGAPORE – A 22-year-old pedestrian was taken unconscious to the hospital after an accident involving a lorry in Sungei Tengah on Sunday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the man was taken to National University Hospital.

The police said they were alerted to an accident along Old Choa Chu Kang Road towards Sungei Tengah Road at about 4.10pm.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Photos online depict a lorry bearing the name “SRS Civil Engineering” at the accident scene.

The Straits Times has contacted SRS Construction & Engineering (S) for more information.

More On This Topic
3-month-old among five people taken to hospital after accident on CTE
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after he was flung into the air in collision with taxi

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top