Pedestrian taken unconscious to hospital after accident involving lorry in Sungei Tengah

SINGAPORE – A 22-year-old pedestrian was taken unconscious to the hospital after an accident involving a lorry in Sungei Tengah on Sunday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the man was taken to National University Hospital.

The police said they were alerted to an accident along Old Choa Chu Kang Road towards Sungei Tengah Road at about 4.10pm.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Photos online depict a lorry bearing the name “SRS Civil Engineering” at the accident scene.

The Straits Times has contacted SRS Construction & Engineering (S) for more information.