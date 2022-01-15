Parents, schools get creative to beat school run traffic chaos

SINGAPORE - School run chaos are a perennial bugbear but some parents and schools have found new ways to beat the traffic jam, with the fear of Covid-19 infection providing an added impetus.

Many schools have, since the pandemic, staggered their dismissal times to avoid having too many students intermingling, which have in turn eased heavy traffic around school zones.

Mr Charles Teng, vice-principal for administration at Methodist Girls' School said that the school first implemented staggered dismissal time in 2020.

"The staggered time has since helped to ease congestion around the area," he added.

Pupils from Primary 1 to 3 are dismissed at 1.15pm, while Primary 4 to 6 are dismissed at 1.30pm. Secondary 1 to 4 students end their day much later, between 2.15pm and 2.30pm.

Many other schools including Naval Base Primary School, Nan Chiau Primary School, Yishun Primary School and Singapore Chinese Girls' School also have similar staggered dismissal times.

Traffic congestion from cars picking up and dropping off students around school zones is known to have caused illegal parking and queue-cutting by errant drivers.

On Tuesday (Jan 11), a 61-year-old man was arrested for a rash act causing hurt after he threatened to run down a 62-year-old security officer with his Bentley outside Red Swastika School. Police investigations are ongoing.

Union of Security Employees general secretary Raymond Chin said that the driver had cut the queue of cars waiting to enter the school.

Some parents prefer to walk a longer distance with their children to school than be stuck in traffic.

Sales manager Mr Ong C.P., 46, whose son is a Primary 1 pupil at Maris Stella High School, said he normally parks his car at the carpark of a church opposite the school and walks his son to the school gate.

Every weekday at about 7am, a line of cars can be seen queueing along Bartley Road, waiting to enter Maris Stella High School to drop off their children.

He said: "If I were to join the queue, we would be late."