SINGAPORE - The new college formed from the merger of Yale-NUS and the NUS University Scholars Programme (USP) plans to cut the proportion of international students in each cohort by half to 20 per cent.

In a report seen by The Straits Times, a planning committee for the new institution - called NUS College - also recommends admitting a total of 400 students for the first intake in August 2022, of which 80 will be international students.