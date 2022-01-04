NUS law dean Simon Chesterman appointed dean of new NUS College

SINGAPORE - National University of Singapore (NUS) law dean Simon Chesterman will be the first dean of the new NUS College, which is the result of a merger between Yale-NUS College and the University Scholars Programme.

Professor Chesterman was appointed dean-designate of the college with effect from Jan 1 this year and will assume the role come July 1, said NUS in a statement on Tuesday (Jan 4).

This comes after a shock announcement last August that Yale-NUS College will be merged to bring together the best elements of the liberal arts institution and the University Scholars Programme into a "new college" - now known as NUS College.

NUS said Prof Chesterman will continue to serve as dean of the Faculty of Law while the university convenes a global search for his successor.

He will also be concurrently appointed vice-provost for educational innovation at NUS, where he will focus on extending best practices in education - in particular, those piloted in NUS College - across the whole of NUS.

A Rhodes scholar, Prof Chesterman obtained his PhD in International Law from the University of Oxford in 2000 and has taught at the universities of Melbourne, Oxford, Southampton, Columbia and Sciences Po in France.

From 2006 to 2011, he served as global professor and director of the New York University School of Law Singapore Programme.

Last year, he was appointed senior director of artificial intelligence (AI) governance at AI Singapore and also took on the role of co-president of the Law Schools Global League, noted NUS.

NUS president Tan Eng Chye said: "A strong advocate for interdisciplinary education, Simon is an inspirational and collaborative leader who has contributed much to the higher education landscape in Singapore and internationally."

Prof Chesterman said: "I am humbled and deeply honoured to serve as the inaugural dean of NUS College.

"Attending university is about more than just studies and preparing for a career. It should do that, of course, but it is also a time of self-exploration and growth, pursuing one's passion while working alongside those from different backgrounds.

"I'm excited at the chance to work with my colleagues and our students to build NUS College into Singapore's first true honours college. It will be a new educational journey that transcends disciplinary and geographical boundaries - education without limits."