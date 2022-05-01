Women's development in Singapore: An explainer for kids

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Government came up with a White Paper on Singapore Women's Development, which was submitted to Parliament on March 28.

It is a 10-year plan to improve the lives of women and move towards gender equality. It started with a series of conversations on the development of women in Singapore from September 2020, which gathered views from some 6,000 participants over a year.

The motion on the White Paper was passed unanimously by all MPs present on April 5. This means that MPs, who have the power to make or amend laws, support the plans presented in the paper.

We can infer that if some of these plans require MPs to vote on the making of new laws or amendment of laws later on, it is likely they will vote in favour to realise the plans.

Discussions on women's rights have attracted much attention in recent years, from discourse about workplace discrimination to the unfair burden on women who, during the Covid-19 pandemic, have to juggle working from home with supervising their children's home-based learning or doing more household chores.

Here is an explainer for parents and children aged 10 and above on the White Paper, what it covers and why it matters, produced by the team behind Little Red Dot and IN, The Straits Times' publications for students.

What is gender equality?

It is when people have equal opportunities and access to resources, regardless of their gender.

Is there no gender equality currently?

There is a global gender gap, which is the difference between men and women in various aspects of society, such as the level of education attained, amount of money earned and representation in business or politics, to name a few examples.

This gap, in which women lag behind men, persists, based on findings by international organisations such as the United Nations and the World Economic Forum.

The 2021 Global Gender Gap Report found that it would take 135.6 years for the gap to close.

What is holding women back?

Worldwide, women have less access to education and health resources.

In less developed countries, young people in rural areas are less likely to attend school than those in urban areas because schools are farther away and they are needed to help with farm work or chores. Girls living in rural areas are even less likely than boys to attend school because some families favour males.

Women are also less represented in the workforce politics globally. This means that women generally make less money than men and are less involved in decision-making on policies that affect their lives.