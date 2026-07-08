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Six schools fill at least half their spots after first phase of Primary 1 registration exercise 2026

Valour Primary School is among the schools that have filled at least 50 per cent of their total spots.

SINGAPORE – Six schools have filled at least half of their total vacancies after the first stage of the Primary 1 registration exercise ended.

The results of Phase 1, which is for children with older siblings already enrolled in the school, were announced on July 8. This stage took place from June 30 to July 2.

Figures published on the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) website showed that the six schools that have filled at least 50 per cent of their total spots are Admiralty Primary School, Canossa Catholic Primary School, Nan Hua Primary School, North View Primary School, Red Swastika School and Valour Primary School.

At this stage in the 2025 exercise, eight schools had filled at least half of their total spots.

Topping the list in 2026 is Red Swastika School in Bedok, which has filled about 60 per cent of its total vacancies.

It has 24 places left for Phase 2A, which is for children whose parent or sibling is a former pupil, or whose parent is a member of the school advisory or management committee, or whose parent is a staff member.

Second on the list is Valour Primary School in Punggol, which has filled nearly 51 per cent of its total vacancies, leaving 43 spots for Phase 2A.

Canossa Catholic Primary School, which has a total built capacity of 120, has filled about half of its vacancies and will not offer places in Phase 2A, according to MOE’s website. Its remaining 59 places have been reserved for Phases 2B and 2C.

Children from the 56 MOE kindergartens under the primary school of their choice also qualify under Phase 2A.

MOE also gave an update on the number of places left for Phase 2A across 179 primary schools. These figures do not include the 60 reserved places for Phases 2B and 2C, set aside by the ministry since 2022 to ensure schools remain accessible to as many children as possible.

In April 2026, the ministry said the Primary 1 intake for most primary schools would be reduced over the next few years, starting with the 2026 registration exercise. This is driven by declining birth cohort sizes.

MOE said then that this reduction would “minimise the need for school mergers or relocations, and maintain a good geographical spread of primary schools for students across Singapore”.

There were about 38,100, 37,800 and 38,200 P1 pupils in 2024, 2025 and 2026 respectively. About 36,800 children are expected to register for admission to primary schools in 2027.

Phase 2A starts at 9am on July 9 and ends at 4.30pm on July 10. Results for this phase will be released on July 17.