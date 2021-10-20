Primary school pupils required to take Covid-19 antigen rapid test every 2 weeks: MOE

SINGAPORE - Primary school pupils will need to take an antigen rapid test (ART) every two weeks until school closes for the holidays in November, said the Ministry of Education (MOE).

In a letter addressed to parents and guardians on digital portal Parents Gateway on Wednesday (Oct 20), MOE said 10 ART kits will be distributed to each pupil from next Monday.

That means parents will not need to buy more ART kits for their children.

Regular testing will help inculcate social responsibility among pupils and keep schools safe for learning, said MOE.

The new testing regime will require pupils to perform one ART swab at stipulated times.

The first test must be taken by Oct 31 and the second must be taken by Nov 14.

Parents and guardians will need to supervise children when they take the ART, MOE said.

Once a result is obtained, parents can submit it at a link provided by their child's school.

If it is positive, pupils must inform the school through the form teacher immediately, said MOE.

Pupils who test positive for Covid-19 and are unwell will be sent to a Swab and Send Home Public Health Preparedness Clinic for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

Meanwhile, those who get a positive ART result but feel well are required to self-isolate for 72 hours before taking another ART.

They can end their isolation when the result is negative, MOE added.

The Straits Times has contacted MOE for more details.

The new rules come at a time when Covid-19 case numbers in the community have remained high, with 3,480 infections reported on Tuesday.

Of these, 201 were children aged 11 and below.

Since Oct 13, all primary school pupils have resumed in-person classes.

However, pupils did not need to report to school this week because of the PSLE marking exercise, which usually takes place over four days.

MOE had extended the marking exercise until Friday, in what it called an "exceptional year".

Pupils will return to school from next Monday.