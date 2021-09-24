Free Covid-19 testing on weekends at 8 regional screening centres, 3 quick test centres: MOH

SINGAPORE - Eight regional screening centres and three quick test centres will stay open on weekends from Saturday (Sept 25) for people with acute respiratory symptoms to receive free polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday noted that these individuals currently have to visit private general practitioner clinics operating as Swab and Send Home clinics, but the clinics may not all be open on weekends.

The 11 centres will facilitate prompt testing over weekends, said the ministry.

Visits are by appointment only to prevent overcrowding. Bookings are open from 6pm on Friday to 3pm on Sunday for that weekend, said MOH.

Bookings can be made on the same day, up to two hours before a visit slot, and appointments are subject to availability.

"We encourage symptomatic individuals to get their confirmatory PCR test quickly so that they can get appropriate care if needed.

"This will also provide earlier protection to family members, colleagues and friends who might otherwise come into contact with the infected individual," said MOH.

At a virtual press conference by the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 on Friday, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said testing remains key to detecting infections early and minimising the risk of further transmissions.

Antigen rapid test (ART) kits are being given to companies, and employees are strongly encouraged to self-test regularly, said Mr Gan, who is co-chair of the task force.

"We would also like to urge everyone to make testing a way of life and self-test before visiting crowded places or visiting those who are more vulnerable, such as the elderly or children," he added.

The eight regional screening centres are the former Shuqun Secondary School in Jurong East Street 21; former Da Qiao Primary School in Ang Mo Kio Street 54; former temporary Yishun bus interchange in Yishun Central; former Coral Primary School in Pasir Ris Street 51; former Innova Junior College in Champions Way; former Bishan Park Secondary School in Sin Ming Walk; former Bedok North Secondary School in Jalan Damai; and former Serangoon Junior College in Upper Serangoon Road.

The three quick test centres that will stay open on weekends are MOE Heritage Centre in Commonwealth Drive; Bishan Sports Hall in Bishan Street 14; and Bedok Town Square in New Upper Changi Road.

More details are available on this website.

Read next: Dining in capped at two, WFH the default among 6 key changes as S'pore tightens Covid-19 measures from Sept 27