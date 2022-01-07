Polytechnics to allow students to spread out studies beyond 3 years

SINGAPORE - Ms Crystal Teo had to miss multiple examinations in her first two years at Temasek Polytechnic because of a medical condition, which also led to her fainting during a make-up examination and having to be rushed to hospital.

Yet, the 22-year-old managed to graduate with stellar grades and launch a start-up.

None of this would have been possible without the support of the polytechnic.

Taking note of her medical condition, the polytechnic allowed Ms Teo to extend her studies by a year and complete the modules she missed when she was well enough.

Now a first-year Singapore Management University business student, Ms Teo said: "With more time, I could manage the start-up my friend and I started in 2018, when he was busy with his internship.

"I could also complete the compulsory modules that I had to repeat to pursue a specialisation in international business and entrepreneurship."

On Friday (Jan 7), Second Minister for Education Maliki Osman announced that polytechnics will explore having a more flexible curriculum for selected students who would benefit from spreading out their learning over more than three years.

This was among six recommendations following a review of Singapore's polytechnic education, as well as that of Institutes of Technical Education, led by Dr Maliki that began in January last year (2021).

Ms Teo hopes that greater flexibility will help more students to accept peers who need more time to complete the course without dismissing them as academically weaker.

She said: "The stigma against those who need more time could lead to some feeling bad about themselves, even though it might just be because they had to take time off for health reasons or to pursue other interests.

"During Year 3 and 4, I worked hard to prove that taking a longer time did not mean that I was any less (competent)."

Ngee Ann Polytechnic principal and chief executive Lim Kok Kiang said students who wish to pursue their passions may also get the option of taking a gap semester.

Temasek Polytechnic principal and chief executive Peter Lam said a flexible curriculum also includes allowing students to take fewer modules instead of the usual five or six modules per semester.

He added that students can either request the alternative track, or the school will identify and propose this option to students whom it feels will benefit from a more flexible curriculum.

Meanwhile, Singapore Polytechnic will look at how it can support enterprising students to "bring their budding business ideas to fruition while they are studying, without the pressure of completing their course within three years", said principal and chief executive Soh Wai Wah.

To better support a diverse range of learners, Republic Polytechnic principal and chief executive Yeo Li Pheow said the polytechnic will be piloting a customised study programme this year where students with different learning abilities can opt for a more flexible load during the semester.