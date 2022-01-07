More industry immersion, flexible course offerings on the cards for poly and ITE students: Maliki

SINGAPORE - Students at polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) will be getting more chances for industry immersion before graduation.

Their course curricula will also be updated with a framework for learning life skills, and more flexible course structures and offerings, said Second Minister for Education Maliki Osman.

He was speaking on Friday (Jan 7) at the launch of a new Integrative Built Environment Centre at Temasek Polytechnic.

These latest changes are the result of a review of Singapore's polytechnic and ITE education led by Dr Maliki that began in January last year.

A key plank of the review was to create more pathways for students to progress and pursue their interests.

This is the second set of changes to emerge from the review.

In April last year, Dr Maliki said ITE students can take a shorter route to a Higher Nitec certification, from four years to three.

About 2,000 students will enrol this year in 16 courses that have been chosen to transit first into the three-year structure, with the rest making the change by 2026.

Dr Maliki said polytechnics will create more opportunities for industry exposure such as job shadowing or short stints in workplaces, on top of their compulsory third-year internships.

He also said students will get an updated curriculum for life skills, focusing on skills that they will need for life and work in an increasingly complex world.

These include taking in global perspectives, critical thinking and curiosity, and the ability to learn independently.

This will be done through experiential learning as well as co-curricular activities, academic coursework and internships, he added.

Dr Maliki said: "With the resumption of travel arrangements in the future, we continue to aim for 70 per cent of our students in institutes of higher learning to participate in overseas exposure programmes, so that they are able to engage Asia and the region in particular.

"This is another facet of experiential learning, which will stand them in good stead when they enter the workplace."