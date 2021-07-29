P1 registration: 26 popular schools holding ballot in Phase 2B

SINGAPORE - Children applying to 26 popular schools will have to go through balloting in the fourth phase of the annual Primary 1 registration exercise.

The three most popular schools are Tao Nan School, which has 57 children competing for 20 places; St Hilda's Primary School, with 51 vying for 21 slots; and Holy Innocents' Primary School, which has 47 children registering for 21 places.

The list of schools includes Ai Tong School, Kong Hwa School, Nanyang Primary School and Rosyth School.

The number of schools is up from last year, when 22 schools held a ballot in Phase 2B.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said on its website on Thursday (July 29) that for 16 of the schools, the ballot will be for children who are Singapore citizens residing within 1km of the school.

For another three schools, balloting will be conducted for citizens living between 1km and 2km of the school.

The remaining seven schools will be going to ballot for children living outside 2km of the school.

The results will be out on Aug 2.

Phase 2B is for children whose parents volunteer at the school, those endorsed by the church or clan directly connected to the school, or those whose parents are endorsed as active community leaders.

For their children to be eligible for entry in this phase, parent volunteers must have joined by July 1 last year and completed at least 40 hours of service by June 30 this year.

MOE said on its website that Henry Park Primary School, which offered 25 places and was oversubscribed by one child, will not be going to ballot as the school has places for only children of Singapore citizens in this phase.

Fairfield Methodist School (Primary) will also not be going to ballot despite having 41 applicants for 23 slots as the school only has places for Singapore citizens residing within 1km of the school.

Registration for Phase 2C starts on Aug 3 at 9am and closes on Aug 5 at 4.30pm.

Phase 2B and the next phase have 20 reserved spots in each school every year since 2014, when MOE set aside more places for students who do not have alumni connections to the schools.

Last year, the most popular schools included Fairfield Methodist School (Primary), with 51 children competing for 25 spots; Holy Innocents' Primary, with 58 children applying for 41 vacancies; and Nanyang Primary, which had 48 children eyeing 21 slots.