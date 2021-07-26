Phase 2B of P1 registration opens with 17 primary schools down to 20 reserved places each

SINGAPORE - The fourth phase of the Primary 1 registration exercise opened at 9am on Monday (July 26) with 17 popular primary schools having 20 reserved spots each.

The list of schools includes Catholic High School (Primary Section), CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls', Frontier Primary School, Nan Hua Primary School and Rosyth School, according to the Ministry of Education (MOE) website.

This is up from last year, when 11 schools were down to 20 spots at this phase.

Phase 2B is for parent volunteers at the school, those endorsed by the church or clan directly connected to the school, or those endorsed as active community leaders.

For their children to be eligible for entry in this phase, parent volunteers must have joined by July 1 last year and completed at least 40 hours of service by June 30 this year.

Registration for this phase will close at 4.30pm on July 27, and is to be done online through a form on the MOE website.

Parents will receive results by SMS on Aug 2.

This phase and the next - 2C - have had 20 reserved spots each year since 2014 when MOE set aside for more places for students who do not have alumni links to schools.

Last year, 22 schools held a ballot in Phase 2B.

These schools included Fairfield Methodist School (Primary), with 51 children applying for 25 spots; Holy Innocents' Primary, with 58 children eyeing 41 vacancies; and Nanyang Primary, which had 48 children vying for 21 slots.