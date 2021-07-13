Phase 2A(2) of P1 registration begins on July 14, no spots in 6 schools

SINGAPORE - All available spots at six primary schools here were snapped up during the second phase of the Primary 1 registration exercise, whose results came out on Tuesday (July 13).

The schools are: Ai Tong School, Catholic High School (Primary), CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School (Primary), Nanyang Primary School, Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School, and Rosyth School, according to the Ministry of Education's (MOE) website.

The next stage, Phase 2A(2), begins on Wednesday at 9am and will close at 4.30pm on Thursday.

The six schools will have spots available again only in Phase 2B and 2C, as every primary school has 20 spots reserved for each of these phases.

With the exception of Ai Tong School, these schools underwent balloting during Phase 2A(1), which was for children whose parents are members of the school's alumni association, or its advisory or management committee.

Catholic High saw 123 applicants for 119 places, while CHIJ St Nicholas had 121 applicants vying for 77 places.

Nanyang Primary had 150 applicants for 140 places and Rosyth School had 102 applicants for 81 places, while Pei Hwa Presbyterian had 86 applicants who balloted for 71 places.

Ai Tong School had 113 applicants for the same number of spots.

Last year, balloting for places in Phase 2A(1) was conducted at CHIJ St Nicholas, Nan Hua Primary School, Rosyth School, and Pei Hwa Presbyterian.

Phase 2A(2) concerns children whose siblings or parents are alumni, whose parents are staff of the school, or who are currently in an MOE kindergarten located in the primary school.

Some schools that may likely go through balloting if places for that phase are oversubscribed include Temasek Primary School, which has 11 places available, Gongshang Primary School with 25 places available, and Nan Hua Primary School, which has five places available.

Temasek Primary and Gongshang Primary both held a ballot for Phase 2A(2) in last year's Primary 1 registration exercise.

Other well-known schools with limited spots include Methodist Girls' School (Primary) with 23 places available, while Henry Park Primary School has 32 spots and Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) has 38 spots.

This year's Primary 1 registration, conducted completely online, will run until October. There are seven phases in total.

The registration form for the next few phases can be found on the MOE's website.