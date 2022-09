SINGAPORE - Students and teachers had to quickly pivot to home-based learning (HBL) when the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020 but the switch to digital learning platforms is not likely to slow down.

Although face-to-face lessons have now resumed, teachers have retained the use of technology in classrooms by using online tools like Slido, with its live polls and quizzes, and the virtual bulletin board Padlet to make learning more interactive.