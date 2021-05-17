NYP to launch online workshops to help applicants in early admissions process

SINGAPORE - Students interested in applying to polytechnics here through the early admissions exercise (EAE) can get tips on how to craft an application at Nanyang Polytechnic's (NYP) new virtual EAE Festival.

Starting on May 28, the event will include workshops on EAE applications, featuring topics like how to prepare an ideal portfolio.

There will also be workshops where students can take part in introductory programmes like creating an app, building aircraft lighting systems, and a day in the life of a healthcare worker.

The aim of these is to allow students to get a taste of the programmes they might be applying to.

The taster workshops will run from June 2 to June 11, while the preparatory workshops will run from June 4 to June 25.

The EAE is an aptitude-based assessment that allows people to enter polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) through their non-academic achievements. The application process for most courses includes a portfolio submission and interviews.

Introduced in 2016, it has become increasingly popular in recent years. In 2020, 15,400 students applied through the EAE. Around 6,200 were accepted.

Applications under EAE to the polytechnics for final-year ITE students open on June 10 and close on June 16. O-level students can apply from June 24 to June 30. Working adults have from June 7 to July 4.

The Ministry of Education has said that the bulk of the process will take place online with virtual interviews and e-mailed portfolio submissions, due to the Covid-19 situation.

NYP's festival also features events aimed at parents, such as a parents' webinar on May 28 by its principal and chief executive officer Jeanne Liew.

In the session, Ms Liew will talk about which students do best with a hands-on teaching style and how the polytechnic education scene has shifted.

She said: "Despite the continuing uncertainty around the Covid-19 situation, it is still important to give students and their parents more opportunities to understand their post-secondary options and help them navigate the EAE process."

There will also be a question-and-answer session, with the option to move to another session with one of NYP's six schools for more specific questions.

There will also be sessions aimed at helping parents to guide their teenager's understanding of their own interests and aptitudes.

Discovering Your Teen's Potential will run on June 4 and June 25.

More information and registration links can be found at this website.

Registration is required and spaces are allocated on a first come, first served basis.