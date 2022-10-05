Mother of three young kids is SUSS' first PhD graduate in study of elderly issues

SINGAPORE - Growing up with a grandmother with dementia sparked Dr Amberyce Ang's interest in caring for the elderly and the issues affecting their well-being, and this led her to pursue a PhD in the subject.

Then a mother to two young children, she managed to juggle the heavy coursework and fieldwork, persisting even after getting pregnant with her third child midway through her studies.

On Wednesday, she became the Singapore University of Social Sciences' (SUSS) first graduate with a PhD in gerontology.

Gerontology is the study of the social, cultural, psychological, cognitive and biological aspects of ageing.

Dr Ang, 40, joined a cohort of 2,854 graduands at this year's convocation ceremonies, which began on Wednesday at the SUSS campus in Clementi.

Some 2,555 are graduating with bachelor's degrees in fields such as translation, accountancy and counselling, while another 259 will receive postgraduate qualifications.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, who was the guest of honour on Wednesday, spoke on redefining success in terms of contributions rather than achievements.

He urged graduates to think beyond their achievements and break away from a narrow definition of success by considering instead their contributions to society and their impact on others.

Mr Chan said: "When you define success by achievement, you may find yourself coming up short more often than not.

"When you define success by your contributions, however, you are always in control as you can contribute regardless of your station in life."

SUSS founding president Cheong Hee Kiat, in his last convocation speech before retirement, said graduates should put in conscious effort to keep on learning.

Professor Cheong also urged graduates to make their next life stage count.

He said: "Keep being nosy about life and what it brings. Don't dismiss that new app or fad as something only for the next generation."

He retires on Dec 31, having been the university's president since 2005. Professor Tan Tai Yong will take over from Jan 1, 2023.