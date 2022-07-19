Prof Tan Tai Yong appointed president of Singapore University of Social Sciences

SINGAPORE - The Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) will be getting a new president from Jan 1, 2023.

Professor Tan Tai Yong, 61, will take over from the school's current founding president, Professor Cheong Hee Kiat, 68, who has been at the helm of the university since 2005.

In a statement on Tuesday (July 19), SUSS said: "Under Professor Cheong's leadership in the past 17 years, the university grew from strength to strength (from 1,500 students to over 17,000 students today) in fulfilling its social mission as a university serving Singaporeans.

"His passion for lifelong learning and doing good through making education accessible to people from all walks of life is almost synonymous with the growth story of SUSS."

Prof Tan was previously president and professor of humanities (history) at Yale-NUS College.

He played an active role in shaping the college's academic programme, including its common curriculum and integrating academic and residential life. He has also held various leadership and advisory roles with the National University of Singapore and several cultural, historical and research organisations.

Prof Tan, who received his doctorate at Cambridge University, is also honorary chairman of the National Museum of Singapore and co-chair of the Founders' Memorial Committee.

He served as a Nominated Member of Parliament from 2014 to 2015, and was awarded the Public Administration Medal (Silver) in 2009, and the Public Service Medal in 2020.

Of his new role, Prof Tan said: "I am honoured to have the opportunity to be part of SUSS, a purpose-led university with a rich history of providing lifelong education for learners from all walks of life.

"The university's focus on applied social sciences and lifelong learning are important pillars that will demonstrate our commitment to deepening our understanding of society, its rapidly evolving needs, challenges, and opportunities."

Mrs Mildred Tan, chairman of the SUSS board of trustees, said that SUSS will benefit greatly from Prof Tan's "vast experience and deep expertise".

Thanking Prof Cheong for his leadership, she said: "His pioneering achievements over the years, the resulting recognition of SUSS as an autonomous university and the excellent results of our graduate employment surveys are testaments to the admirable contributions by his outstanding leadership. We are grateful for his service and unwavering support."