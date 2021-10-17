More Primary 6 pupils applied for Direct School Admission this year

SINGAPORE - More Primary 6 pupils applied to secondary schools via Direct School Admission (DSA) this year, amid uncertainty among pupils and parents on how the new Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) scoring system would affect pupils' chances of getting into a school of their choice.

Some 12,100 pupils opted for the DSA route to secure their school of choice based on their talents in sports, co-curricular activities or specific academic areas. Last year, 11,900 applied and 3,600 were accepted.