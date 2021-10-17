More Primary 6 pupils applied for Direct School Admission this year

The DSA exercise that closed on June 1 received 31,400 applications, up from 30,500 last year.
The DSA exercise that closed on June 1 received 31,400 applications, up from 30,500 last year.PHOTO: ST FILE
  • Updated
    30 min ago
  • Published
    30 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - More Primary 6 pupils applied to secondary schools via Direct School Admission (DSA) this year, amid uncertainty among pupils and parents on how the new Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) scoring system would affect pupils' chances of getting into a school of their choice.

Some 12,100 pupils opted for the DSA route to secure their school of choice based on their talents in sports, co-curricular activities or specific academic areas. Last year, 11,900 applied and 3,600 were accepted.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.

Topics: 