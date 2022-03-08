Looking beyond grades, two schools find dropping the mid-year exams helps students grow

SINGAPORE -That ritual of hitting the books twice a year for school examinations - so familiar to generations of Singaporeans - has been given a makeover by schools that have dropped the mid-year exams.

At Hua Yi Secondary School, for instance, students get to try their hand at new pursuits instead, while at Gan Eng Seng Primary, pupils get the breathing room to learn at their own pace.

And across Singapore, more children will be joining them with all schools set to drop the mid-year exams in May for all levels by next year.

Hua Yi Secondary, one of the earliest schools to do away with mid-year testing for all levels, took the chance to organise a "Learning Festival", where students get to explore their interests through workshops and talks.

Examples of activities include film appreciation, an Asean culture fair, and sports activities. Students also get to pick skills to learn, like baking, sushi-making, archery and T-shirt printing.

Ms Sandra Gwee, the school's principal, said: "Without the mid-year exam, there's time for us to give the students more opportunities to do different things."

The event used to take place on a Saturday, but since 2019 it has been extended to a week, and is held twice a year in May and October.

"We want them to pursue an interest, something they really want to learn, and also learn to work together with their classmates," said Ms Gwee.

"For teachers, without the mid-year (exams), there's no rush to set exam papers and they can complete the syllabus with a bit more depth."

Hua Yi Secondary removed mid-year exams for the Secondary 1 to Sec 3 levels in 2019, followed by Sec 4 and Sec 5 in 2020.

It employs a variety of assessment methods, like class participation, quizzes, performance tasks and presentations, to evaluate students, along with the year-end exam, which counts towards 55 per cent of the final grade.

Ms Gwee said dropping the mid-year exams was part of the school's larger vision to develop students holistically, beyond academics.

In 2019, the school drew up a set of learning qualities and behaviours to assess students across academic subjects and co-curricular activities. These include staying open-minded and being self-directed - that is, able to recognise one's strengths, weaknesses and emotions - and showing initiative.