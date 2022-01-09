Fun With Kids: Year of the Tiger twinning family outfits, hongbao designs to collect, Lego festive sets

SINGAPORE - Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities in the lead-up to Chinese New Year on Feb 1.

Shop: Twinning outfits for the whole family

Boys and girls can match perfectly with mummy and daddy in vibrant and trendy togs from home-grown clothing label Maison Q.

Its Year of the Tiger collection is titled The Great Hu-at, a playful pun on the Chinese character Hu (tiger).

Spot the Heroic Mr Tiger motif on the festive offerings. They come in a wide range of size options suitable for six-month-old babies up to tweens aged 14, as well as adults.

Prices start at $65 for a baby's onesie, while adults' clothing are from $89 for a men's shirt and from $95 for a women's blouse.

Shop at Maison Q's website, Takashimaya and Tangs.

Build: Chinese New Year memories with your kids, brick by brick