Mother of two eager to join Tiger Year hongbao hunt at Singapore museums

SINGAPORE - She could not make her usual trek home to celebrate Chinese New Year with her family last year due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, and to cheer her up, friends here suggested she go about collecting the unique set of red packets offered in the National Heritage Board (NHB) Museum Roundtable Lunar New Year Hongbao Campaign.

Ms Chanel Chai, a Malaysian, took up the challenge and is now hooked.

Speaking to The Straits Times on Wednesday (Jan 5), the 49-year-old housewife said: "I can't wait for this year's mission to collect them all."

The NHB introduced the eighth iteration of the Musuem Roundtable hongbao campaign at the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall on Wednesday.

For this year, the campaign, which started in 2011, will run from Jan 7 to Feb 4. Those interested can visit 35 participating museums to collect a set of eight red packets designed by Emily Luo, a local Instagram artist.

Chinese New Year Day this year will be on Feb 1, with Feb 2 also a public holiday.

The Museum Roundtable was established by the NHB in 1996 to promote a museum-going culture among Singaporeans, and to position museums here as unique cultural destinations. More than 60 public and private museums and heritage galleries are part of the roundtable.

Mr Alvin Tan, NHB's deputy chief executive (policy and community), said on Wednesday: "The campaign has succeeded beyond expectations and, each time, all red packets are fully redeemed.

"The public's response has been great, and we even have collectors from across the Causeway. They have a strategy to collect as many as possible – form groups, fan out to different museums, then trade among themselves to complete their collections."