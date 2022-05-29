Free kids' activities in Singapore for June school holidays

SINGAPORE - Going out and about with the kids during the June school holidays does not mean you have to burn a hole in your pocket.

Singapore has plenty of free attractions and activities which allow you to engage your children and bond as a family too.

The Straits Times speaks to parents to suss out ideas on where to go.

1. Go on a nature trail

Nine-year-old Zachary Wong and his sisters Riley, seven, and Abby, three, love exploring the outdoors.

Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, Lower Peirce Reservoir Park and MacRitchie Nature Trail are among the green spaces they have visited. They have a scrapbook with photos and details of the animals they have encountered.

"Spotting wildlife is always very fun and exciting for children," says their mum Fynn Sor, creator of Happy Tot Shelf, an educational website.

Before entering the parks, they would read the information boards put up by the National Parks Board, which highlight the flora and fauna they can look out for.

"It becomes a game of who can find them first," says Ms Sor.

Her family either visits the parks in the morning and leaves by 11am before it gets too hot, or after 4pm, when it is cooler.

How does she get her kids to cooperate and walk?

Going on nature trails can be challenging for young children, she acknowledges.

Her advice is to keep the first few trips short and simple. For beginners, she recommends Pasir Ris Park Mangrove Boardwalk, where her family has spotted mangrove tree crabs and mudskippers. "It has a proper pathway and is a lot more comfortable for kids to walk," she adds.

If your children get tired, it is okay to cut short the visit. "If they want to leave after half an hour, that's fine. We can go back another day," she says with a laugh.

"When they get used to nature walks and their fitness and endurance levels increase, they can explore more adventurous places like Sungei Buloh."

2. Play in nature

Many nature parks here incorporate playgrounds. The Singapore Botanic Gardens, for instance, is home to two fun zones - Jacob Ballas Children's Garden and Como Adventure Grove.

These are excellent settings for kids to be introduced to nature.

Ms Farhana Mohamed Hassan, senior infant educarer at PCF Sparkletots Preschool, says the environment piques children's curiosity and encourages them to delve deeper about nature.

Her three kids - Muhammad Shauqy, seven, Nur Ashalina, five, and Nur Airis Lana, three - love to hang out at Jurong Lake Gardens.

They enjoy its Forest Ramble playground, which has 13 adventure stations, as well as its Clusia Cove water play area.

"Spending time out creates a very special family bonding that you will not get from sitting around at home and watching TV together," she says.

3. Hit the neighbourhood playgrounds