SINGAPORE - From walking through a larger-than-life city made entirely of cardboard to meeting a wise old octopus, kids will have much to look forward to when the Gallery Children's Biennale opens its door at the National Gallery Singapore on Nov 6.

In fact, those who have checked out the biennale's microsite, which was launched in May, may feel a sense of deja vu. The nine on-site art installations complement the online artworks and activities.