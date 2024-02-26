askST: How can my child improve his job prospects in a disruptive future?

Q: My son wants to study a specialised programme, but I worry that it's too niche. How can universities prepare students for the wider job market?

A: In today’s rapidly evolving job landscape, graduates need to have diverse, flexible skill sets, and be able to effectively apply them, says Professor Ling San, deputy president and provost at Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

A report by the World Economic Forum in May 2023 found that companies are increasingly prioritising cognitive and soft skills.

Analytical thinking and creative thinking were the top skills of growing importance for workers in the next five years, ahead of digital literacy and technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and big data.

To provide students with transferable skills and knowledge useful to all industries, NTU launched seven courses under the Interdisciplinary Collaborative Core (ICC) curriculum in 2021, Prof Ling says.

The courses are mandatory for all undergraduates at the university, equipping them with: