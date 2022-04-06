PA appoints new advisers to Sengkang Central and East grassroots organisations

SINGAPORE - The People's Association (PA) has appointed two new advisers to Sengkang grassroots organisations (GROs), with effect from Wednesday (April 6).

In a media statement, PA said Mr Koh Juay Meng will serve as adviser to Sengkang Central GROs, while Mr Goh Yeow Tin will advise Sengkang East GROs.

They join Dr Lam Pin Min, who will continue as adviser to Sengkang West GROs.

Mr Koh, 63, was the chairman of the Sengkang Central Citizens Consultative Committee (CCC).

Mr Goh, 71, moves to Sengkang after serving in Teck Ghee GROs for 32 years.

PA said in its statement that the three advisers will guide GROs in explaining government policies and organising community programmes for the residents of Sengkang.

Mr Goh served the residents of Teck Ghee through various GROs, including the CCC and Welfare and Building Fund Committee, said PA.

In PA's statement, Mr Goh said: "I have served in the grassroots movement for more than 30 years, and I am looking forward to bringing my experience to Sengkang East, to serve the residents here."

Mr Koh is chairman at non-profit group RSVP Singapore and has been a grassroots leader for eight years.

He started as a member of the Punggol 21 Community Club management committee in 2013 and has held leadership positions in Punggol North and Sengkang Central CCCs.

Mr Koh said he is looking forward to continuing his voluntary work in Sengkang Central in a different capacity.

"I feel honoured to be appointed adviser to the Sengkang Central GROs. I am familiar with the grassroots leaders and volunteers here and the good work they do. I am looking forward to continuing our work in the community".

The position of adviser to GROs is usually held by People's Action Party (PAP) MPs, or its election candidates in opposition-held wards.

Appointments of advisers who are not elected in general elections and are linked to the PAP have been criticised by opposition parties for providing an unfair advantage to the ruling party, particularly in opposition-held wards.