WP chief Pritam Singh, PAP grassroots adviser spar over allegation of 'double standards'

SINGAPORE - A barrier-free access ramp that took seven years to complete has led to Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh sparring with a People's Action Party (PAP) grassroots adviser over what Mr Singh said are "double standards" for funding community improvement projects in opposition wards.

In a Facebook post last Tuesday (Oct 15), Mr Singh insinuated that the ramp at Block 108 Bedok Reservoir Road - first proposed in 2012 - was delayed because it was mooted by the opposition party.

This prompted the PAP grassroots adviser, Mr Chua Eng Leong, to hit back last Saturday at Mr Singh's "unsubstantiated" remarks, which he also labelled as "politically divisive and factually inaccurate". Mr Chua was part of the losing PAP team that ran against the WP in Aljunied GRC during the 2015 General Election.

Mr Singh promptly responded to Mr Chua's Facebook post on the social media site a few hours later.

In his initial post last Tuesday, Mr Singh noted that the Government makes available about $40 million to all town councils every year for community improvement upgrading projects.

Funding support for projects are disbursed through the Citizens' Consultative Committees (CCCs), which are grassroots organisations under the People's Association (PA). All MPs must go through their grassroots advisers to raise projects for consideration.

This system makes losing PAP candidates - who are the grassroots advisers for opposition wards - "relevant for residents", Mr Singh said.

The Aljunied GRC MP added that other proposals by opposition MPs for the community are commonly ignored by the PA.

INSINUATION OF DELAY 'UNJUSTIFIABLE'

Calling the alleged delay of the ramp a "red herring", Mr Chua said the notion of a deliberate delay was "unjustifiable", as his Eunos CCC had made a concurrent proposal to build the ramp.

It was not proposed only by the Aljuined-Hougang Town Council (AHTC), he added.

"Considering this barrier-free access ramp was proposed by Eunos CCC, why would Eunos CCC delay the project? Regardless of whether a project is proposed by the AHTC or the Eunos CCC, the Eunos CCC and the PA would ensure the seamless completion of the project once the necessary approvals have been granted," he said.

Mr Chua shared that funding for the ramp and other community improvement projects was secured in September 2016. Construction for the ramp began in December 2018.

He added that the projects' contractors had asked for extensions of time.

"Such extensions are part and parcel of construction works," Mr Chua said, adding that the ramp, like all other projects, were "completed within a reasonable period of time once the underlying issues were resolved".

Responding, Mr Singh said he was "delighted to see the CCC finally engage this issue, albeit only after things have to go public". Repeated e-mails and requests for answers have gone unanswered and ignored, over many years, he added.

He also questioned if the seven-year wait "for a proposal to come to fruition" is the norm in PAP wards. "If funding (for the ramp) was already secured in 2016... I cannot find a substantive reason for the delay."

'NO DISTINCTION DRAWN'

In his post, Mr Chua said it is "politically mischievous" to suggest that proposals by MPs are commonly ignored.

He pointed to how Mr Singh had acknowledged in 2015 that 17 of AHTC's proposed projects were accepted.

Every proposal, whether from MPs or from the CCCs, must be scrutinised and prioritised carefully, he added.

"In any event, regardless of whether it is the PA, the CCCs or the opposition MPs, I believe there should be no distinction drawn when serving our fellow Singaporeans," Mr Chua said.

He also cited various projects completed by the CCCs after the 2015 election, including the covered linkway for a ramp at Block 118 Hougang Avenue 1.

In response, Mr Singh said the PA did not reply to another set of proposals for community improvement projects after 2015.

He said he agreed that every project submitted to the Community Improvement Projects Committee (CIPC) must be scrutinised and prioritised.

But he also called on Mr Chua to share some numbers so "the public can understand" how much funds had been allocated to the CCCs in Aljunied GRC after the WP took over the running of the constituency, compared with the average for CCCs in other constituencies.

"If the difference is stark, maybe the Aljunied CCCs would raise their hands and acknowledge the elephant in the room?"

SPARRING OVER ACCOUNTABILITY

Mr Chua also took aim at Mr Singh, highlighting the need for accountability by those found in breach of their fiduciary duties.

He was referring to a recent High Court verdict which found Mr Singh and fellow Aljunied GRC MPs Low Thia Khiang and Sylvia Lim liable for damages suffered by AHTC and the Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council.

"As a result of the recent Court findings, I have received queries from numerous residents about what the incumbent town council has done for them over the course of these past eight years," Mr Chua said.

"Instead of engaging in an online debate, I urge everyone to remember our priority is to our fellow Singaporeans and we should focus on accountability to them and not debate on a completed barrier-free access ramp, which is but a mere red herring," he added.

To this, Mr Singh said: "He is wrong. It is a metaphor - a very powerful metaphor for the double standards when it comes to CIPC funding in opposition wards."

He added that he had expected some reference to his original post to the ongoing court case. "As the matter remains before the courts, I am sure the public can understand why I will not be commenting on it."

The next stage of the long-running civil suit involves determining what monies the eight defendants, including the three WP MPs, owe and must pay to the two town councils.

On what the WP-run town council has done for residents, Mr Singh wrote: "I would invite Mr Chua to just walk around in Aljunied GRC, and update residents accordingly.

"He would have to concede is that it is no different living in any other constituency, and that is how it should be."

Mr Singh concluded by proposing that the Aljunied and Hougang CCCs as well as the elected opposition MPs "sit down together to develop a protocol on how CIPC proposals should be handled in opposition wards so as to ensure equity in disbursement of taxpayer dollars and efficient execution of CIPC projects".

"I will be happy to be a part of the solution," he said.