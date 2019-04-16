Overhead bridge in Jurong hit by crane safe for public use: BCA, LTA

SINGAPORE - The pedestrian overhead bridge in Jurong that was hit by a crane carried on a trailer last Saturday night (April 13) has been assessed to be structurally safe.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and Land Transport Authority (LTA) told The Straits Times on Tuesday that the structural integrity of the overhead bridge was not compromised by the collision and is safe for public use.

The BCA said that one of its engineers had inspected the bridge with a professional engineer appointed by LTA.

Both engineers independently assessed that the bridge is structurally safe.

The collision had caused minor damage to localised areas of the bridge, which LTA is currently repairing.

LTA added that it takes the incident seriously.

"For the safety of all road users, we urge drivers of over-height vehicles to ensure their construction equipment is carefully stowed before driving off, and to always look out for overhead structures," said an LTA spokesman.

The crane collided with the underside of an overhead bridge in Jurong Town Hall Road late on Saturday night, which the police were alerted to at 10.01pm.

There were no reported injuries.

The bridge, which was closed to the public after the accident, has since been reopened for public use.