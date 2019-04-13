Crane collides with overhead bridge along Jurong Town Hall Road

SINGAPORE - A crane collided with the underside of an overhead bridge along Jurong Town Hall Road late on Saturday night (April 13).

At 10.20pm, the Land Transport Authority tweeted that an accident had occurred on Jurong Town Hall Road towards Science Centre Road after Jurong East Central.

Separately, photos of the accident began circulating on social media soon afterwards.

In the photos, the crane appears to be transported by a trailer truck.

The bridge is closed to the public

The Straits Times has approached the traffic police for comments on the incident.