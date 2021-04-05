Over 760,000 Singaporean adults have used their SingapoRediscovers vouchers

SINGAPORE - More than 760,000 Singaporean adults have used their SingapoRediscovers vouchers at least once as at March 28 this year, said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing on Monday (April 5).

In all, more than $108 million in vouchers and additional expenditure have been spent under the scheme since redemptions began on Dec 1, he said in a written reply to parliamentary questions filed by three MPs.

About 2.2 million Singaporean adults have not redeemed their vouchers, Mr Chan added.

In response to Ms Hany Soh (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC), he said there is no change to the redemption deadline of June 30 this year for now.

"We will continue to monitor the redemption rate over the remaining months before considering if any extension of the redemption deadline is warranted," he said.

"Meanwhile we encourage Singaporeans to redeem their vouchers early so that they are able to select their preferred products and timeslots."

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and authorised booking partners have, in response to public feedback, improved the user experience, such as placing additional reminders on child discounts and booking of time slots, the minister said.

The vouchers can be spent on more than 440 products available across the five authorised booking platforms - Changi Recommends, GlobalTix, Traveloka, Trip.com and Klook.

"We will continue to review and enhance the process where necessary," he added.

Mr Chan said the vouchers were designed as a digital scheme that is readily accessible to Singaporeans, as many locals are familiar with making online purchases.

Those who need more guidance can seek help from the authorised booking partners at more than 60 locations across the island.

"A digital scheme also allows merchants to manage their capacity to be in line with safe management measures and minimises fraud," he said.

STB has been monitoring the usage of the vouchers closely, and that "there have not been any cases of fraud or profiteering detected thus far", he added.

Moving forward, Mr Chan said STB, merchants and the booking partners will intensify their efforts to encourage more people to use their vouchers in the next few months.

This includes sharing products and promotions across attractions, tours, and hotels, through various channels, he said.

"Merchants are also encouraged to continue creating interesting products or attractive bundles that will appeal to different groups of Singaporeans, or to work with each other to create such products," he added.