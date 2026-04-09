251 suspected scammers, money mules under probe over cases linked to more than $3.9m in losses

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The suspects, aged between 16 and 84, are believed to be involved in more than 665 scam cases.

SINGAPORE - A total of 251 people are being investigated for their suspected involvement in scams as scammers or money mules, following a police operation from March 26 to April 8.

The suspects – aged between 16 and 84 – are believed to be involved in more than 665 cases of scams, where victims reportedly lost over $3.9 million , said the police o n April 9.

The bulk of the cases involved e-commerce, friend impersonation, job, government official impersonation, investment and rental scams.

The suspects, comprising 172 men and 79 women , are being investigated for the alleged offences o f cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

Those found guilty of cheating face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine . Individuals convicted of money laundering can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both.

A person found guilty of carrying on a business to provide a payment service in Singapore without a licence can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $125,000, or both.

From D ec 30, 2025, scammers and those involved in scam syndicates face mandatory caning of between six and 24 strokes , said the police.

“Scam mules who enable scammers by laundering scam proceeds, providing SIM cards and providing Singpass credentials will face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes,” they added.

Anyone found to be linked to such crimes will also be held accountable.

“Individuals involved in mule-related offences – whether they are under investigation and assessed to be at risk, or have been warned, issued with composition sums, prosecuted or convicted – may face restrictions on banking services and mobile line subscriptions,” said the police.

Members of the public with information on scams may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, added the police.