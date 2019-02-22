Over 2,000 jobs available at Jewel Changi Airport

A recruitment fair offering over 2,000 jobs at Jewel Changi Airport was launched yesterday at Our Tampines Hub.

The two-day career fair features job openings from 50 tenants and agencies comprising various sectors such as food and beverage services, retail and cleaning.

BreadTalk Group will be setting up a BreadTalk outlet and a Toast Box branch at Jewel Changi Airport. Its senior vice-president of Group HR, Admin & Training, Mr Chan Wing Git, said it is looking to hire front-line and back-of-house staff like cashiers, service crew and bakers.

Careers @ Jewel Changi Airport was organised by the North East Community Development Council and Workforce Singapore, with support from Jewel Changi Airport Devt and its partners. North East District Mayor Desmond Choo, who launched Careers @ Jewel Changi Airport, said: "Through this career fair, our residents will have a one-stop platform to find or be trained for good jobs close to their homes."

Jewel Changi Airport will comprise retail and dining outlets, gardens, play attractions, a hotel and aviation facilities.

Interested people who did not pre-register for the career fair online can do a walk-in today. Those who are unable to attend the career fair can participate in WSG's Virtual Career Fair at vcf.mycareersfuture.sg/jewel from tomorrow to March 15.