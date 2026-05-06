Over 1,000 officers from police, SAF, SCDF and aviation sector carry out counter-terrorism exercise

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The police's Special Operations Command arriving in response to a simulated terrorist scenario in a shopping mall at the Home Team Tactical Centre.

SINGAPORE – More than 1,000 police, army and civil defence officers, as well as key aviation staff, took part in a two-day counter-terrorism exercise as part of efforts to test Singapore’s response to terror threats.

The exercise simulated shopping mall and aircraft terrorist scenarios, happening at nearly the same time, to test the coordination, command and control responses of the agencies under complex and dynamic conditions.

The exercise, called Exercise Nexus Resolve, took place from May 5 to 6 at the Home Team Tactical Centre and Changi Airport , the police said in a statement on May 6.

Members of the police force, Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), Changi Airport Group and Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore were involved.

During the exercise, police and SAF response teams were activated at both locations to respond to a range of simulated high-threat incidents, including armed attacks in public spaces, hostage situations, aircraft hijacking and the detection of improvised explosive devices.

SAF Special Operations Task Force members closing in on “terrorists” during the exercise at the Home Team Tactical Centre. PHOTO: MINDEF

At the tactical centre, the police were deployed to bring the situation under control, provide support for the tactical operations that followed, and manage the situation in the aftermath.

The elite SAF Special Operations Task Force – usually deployed for hostage rescue operations – worked alongside specialised police units in tackling the simulated hostage scenarios.

At the same time, the teams worked with aviation-sector workers in Changi Airport to secure affected areas, coordinate response efforts and ensure that critical airport operations continued within a complex, high-traffic environment.

The exercise also tested SCDF’s ability to manage and respond effectively to mass casualty incidents under time-sensitive conditions.

The police assisting with the simulated evacuation of hostages from a hijacked aircraft at Changi Airport. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE, MINDEF

Exercise Nexus Resolve helped showcase the close coordination between all the agencies involved, said Assistant Commissioner of Police M. Malath i, who is commander of the Airport Police Division.

She added that the police will continue to work with other agencies through regular training and exercises.

Colonel Alvin Tjioe Jin Kiat , the commander of the SAF Special Operations Task Force, said the exercise highlighted the importance of close coordination between the SAF and Home Team partner agencies.

The police, in their statement, said “such exercises are critical in enhancing national preparedness against security threats”.

These exercises also help boost coordination between different agencies and maintain public confidence in Singapore’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively to incidents that have an impact on national security, the police added.