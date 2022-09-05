Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to make state visit to Singapore from Sept 6 to 7

SINGAPORE - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr will make a two-day state visit to Singapore from Tuesday at the invitation of President Halimah Yacob.

The visit reaffirms the warm and longstanding ties between Singapore and the Philippines, which are underpinned by strong cooperation across many domains and flourishing people-to-people ties, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

This is Mr Marcos' first visit to Singapore as president after his election victory in May.

He will arrive here after meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo during a three-day state visit to Indonesia.

Mr Marcos will be accompanied by First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, Cabinet secretaries and senior officials, said MFA.

On Wednesday, Mr Marcos will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana, and call on President Halimah, who will host him to a state lunch.

On the same day, he will meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who will host him to breakfast.

Mr Marcos and PM Lee are expected to witness the exchange of several bilateral agreements to strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism and data privacy, among other areas.

Mr Marcos and his wife will also have a new orchid hybrid, the Dendrobium Ferdinand Louise Marcos, named in their honour, said MFA.

The Philippines' Foreign Affairs Ministry said last week that Mr Marcos' visits to Indonesia and Singapore in his inaugural overseas trip demonstrate the importance that the Philippines places on relations with its Asean neighbours.

Singapore and the Philippines cooperate in wide-ranging areas such as trade and investment, defence and security, healthcare, education and culture.

Singapore is the Philippines' top trading partner in Asean. Bilateral trade last year amounted to $23.2 billion, an increase of 17.2 per cent year on year.