All 452 residents, visitors of Sumang Walk HDB block test negative for Covid-19

SINGAPORE - All 452 residents and visitors of Housing Board block 325A Sumang Walk in Punggol who were swabbed have tested negative for Covid-19 as at 5pm on Thursday (June 10).

In an update on the mandatory testing operations in HDB estates, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said it has concluded mandatory polymerase chain reaction testing at the Punggol block as well as at eight blocks in Hougang.

Testing at the Sumang Walk block began on Tuesday morning, after eight cases of coronavirus infection were detected among three families living there.

Meanwhile, 4,347 residents and visitors across eight HDB blocks near Hougang Avenue 8 have also been tested, MOH said.

Of this number, 4,273 individuals have tested negative and 74 more test results are pending.

The eight blocks are Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8; Block 511 Hougang Avenue 10; Blocks 681, 683 and 684 Hougang Avenue 8; Block 682 Hougang Avenue 4; and Blocks 685 and 698 Hougang Street 61.

Compulsory swabbing for this group began on June 4 after MOH linked 13 cases to a cluster at Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8.

The block was first announced as a new cluster by MOH on June 3.