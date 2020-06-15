Operator of Platinium Dogs Club faces 13 charges related to pet boarding facility

SINGAPORE - The operator of pet boarding facility Platinium Dogs Club is expected to be charged on Monday (June 15) over several offences, such as not taking reasonable steps to ensure an animal is given enough food and water.

The 31-year-old woman is slated to face 13 charges, the police, National Parks Board and the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority said in a joint statement on Monday.

These charges include six counts for failing to ensure that an animal is provided with adequate food and water. Those found guilty for this offence under the Animals and Birds Act can be fined up to $40,000 or jailed up to two years, or both.

Other charges against the woman include failing to ensure than an animal is protected from or rapidly diagnosed of significant injury or disease, causing unnecessary pain or suffering to the animal, and providing false information to a public servant.

The agencies have conducted thorough investigations into various aspects of the case and all parties involved are advised to refrain from speculating or commenting on the case until after the court proceedings are over, the statement said.

Platinium Dogs Club, which advertises a variety of services on its website, including overnight board for dogs, day care, and grooming, has had run ins with the authorities.

In December 2018, the pet boarding house in Bukit Panjang was raided by the authorities following complaints that pets in its care were allegedly mistreated.

Related Story Missing shetland sheepdog Prince died while boarded at Platinium Dogs Club: AVA

Related Story More trouble at pet boarding facility Platinium Dogs Club over alleged car accident

The then Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority subsequently took temporary custody of animals found on its premises.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam later weighed in on the matter, reassuring Singaporeans in a Facebook post in January last year that thorough investigations would be conducted and anyone who has engaged in illegal acts would face the consequences.