AVA takes temporary custody of animals found at Platinium Dogs Club

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) has taken temporary custody of the animals found during a raid on the Platinium Dogs Club premises in Bukit Panjang, said a spokesman.

Officials entered the pet boarding facility last Saturday following complaints that animals in its care were mistreated.

They found 18 dogs and a rabbit at the Galistan Avenue house.

The spokesman said: "To safeguard the welfare of the animals, AVA has taken temporary custody of the animals until their owners return.

"We have been contacting owners... and some of the dogs have been reunited with (them)."

Platinium Dogs Club advertises a variety of services on its website, including overnight board for dogs, daycare and grooming.

The site describes the facility as "fully air-conditioned daily", "large and spacious" and "cage-free". It also says that staff would attend to pets if they needed medical attention.

18 Number of dogs found at the Platinium Dogs Club premises in Bukit Panjang last Saturday. 1 Number of rabbits found there.

The Straits Times understands members of the public had complained to the AVA that their pets were ill-treated at the facility and made a police report.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) had also received complaints.

It is understood that last Saturday's raid was carried out by AVA officers, the police and the SPCA.

A Platinium Dogs Club spokesman told Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao that the facility had not abused any of the pets found during the raid.

Platinium Dogs Club did not reply to further queries from The Straits Times by press time.

Under the Animals and Birds Act, convicted offenders who fail in their duty of care while conducting an animal-related business can be fined up to $40,000, jailed for two years, or both, said the AVA.