Online bite-sized workplace safety courses to be piloted for migrant workers

SINGAPORE - A pilot initiative offering online bite-sized courses on workplace safety for migrant workers was announced on Sunday (May 29) by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC).

The initiative is meant to uphold higher workplace safety and health standards among migrant workers here.

Workers can take the courses at their own pace during their free time to learn and refresh their knowledge. More details will be announced at a later date, said NTUC.

This initiative comes after the recent spate of workplace fatalities, which led to a nationwide call for companies to implement a safety time-out to review existing workplace safety and health guidelines.

Currently, all migrant workers must obtain a safety certification either upon arrival in Singapore or when they renew their work passes.

NTUC assistant secretary-general Melvin Yong, who is also MP for Radin Mas, said workplace accidents can be avoided if there is adequate knowledge and awareness of safety and health measures.

He added: "It is our collective responsibility to make sure that our migrant workers are able to work in an environment that is safe and help them stay up to date on the latest safety measures to protect themselves."

Mr Yong was guest of honour at a May Day celebratory event on Sunday at the MWC Recreation Club near Pioneer Road to recognise migrant workers for their hard work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 6,000 workers attended the event, which included a prize-giving ceremony for the winners of a photo contest, the distribution of care packs, cash vouchers and bento meals, and a cricket competition.

Mr Sivanthaperumal Bhagathsingh, 29, a quality inspector at a shipyard, was glad to see so many people gathering, including workers from different dormitories. He was captain of the Star Boys cricket team, which came in third place.

"When we get to play cricket, our minds are more fresh. And we are able to forget our work pressures, family pressures and stress, and we are able to enjoy ourselves," he said. He has worked in Singapore since April 2018.

Another migrant worker, Mr Miah Md Kaum, 24, who works as a welder, came in 10th place in the photo contest, winning $160 worth of FairPrice vouchers. He has worked in Singapore since September 2017.

"For two years, we could not go out. We could sit down at only one place, makan (eat) and sleep only," he said. So he was happy to meet many friends at the event, he added.