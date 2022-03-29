Workplace fatalities back to pre-Covid-19 level; MOM to enhance training, surveillance on firms

SINGAPORE - There were 37 workplace fatalities recorded last year, close to the 39 deaths in pre-pandemic 2019.

The figure for 2020 was lower at 30, but there were significant disruptions to work that year due to the pandemic.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is set to enhance surveillance on companies and improve worker training to make the workplace safer.

MOM, releasing annual statistics on workplace safety and health on Tuesday (March 29), said the number of deaths in 2019 and last year both translate to a workplace fatality rate of 1.1 per 100,000 workers.

Singapore's goal is to reduce the fatality rate to below one per 100,000 workers by 2028.

To stem workplace fatalities and injuries, the ministry said it will introduce heftier fines against offenders and companies that fail to ensure machinery is used safely, particularly in the manufacturing industry.

It will also increase surveillance at workplaces with noise hazards and exposure to hazardous chemicals, and expand safety training for new workers.

Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said Singapore is on track to meet its 2028 target of reducing the fatality rate to below one per 100,000 workers.

Speaking to the media last week, he said: "Every one of us has a duty of care to ensure that our workplaces remain safe and healthy environments for workers, allowing workers to return home to their families safely."

He urged companies to remain committed to protecting their workers' safety and health, and take measures to prevent even the smallest injury by carrying out proper risk assessments and implementing risk control measures.

"If you look at the types of fatalities and injuries that have been reported before, you can see that many of them are preventable," he said.

Mr Zaqy added that MOM will be stepping up enforcement to ensure company leadership takes ownership of the safety and health of their workers.

This comes after the fatality rate spiked in the first half of 2021 to 0.7 per 100,000 workers, up from 0.4 in the second half of 2020, before returning to 0.4 in the second half of 2021.

A total of 23, or just under two-thirds, of the total fatalities last year occurred in the first half of the year.

The top causes of fatalities last year were vehicular-related accidents, in which 11 workers died; falls from height which eight workers died from; and fires and explosions, which killed five workers.