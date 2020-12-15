One-year-old boy, Russian MMA fighter among 16 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore

SINGAPORE - A one-year-old boy and a 29-year-old Russian mixed martial arts fighter were among the 16 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Tuesday (Dec 15), taking Singapore's total to 58,341.

The boy is a short-term visit pass holder who returned from Indonesia, said the Ministry of Health on Tuesday night.

He showed symptoms last Friday and was confirmed positive on Monday.

The Russian mixed martial arts fighter is also a short-term visit pass holder who came to Singapore from Russia to take part in a sporting event.

The remaining 13 imported cases include three Singaporeans, two short-term visit pass holders, five work permit holders, a dependant's pass holder, a student's pass holder and a work pass holder.

The Singaporeans returned from India, the United Kingdom and the United States, while the work pass and work permit holders, who are employed in Singapore, came from Brazil, India and Indonesia.

All the imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices when they arrived in Singapore.

There were no new Covid-19 patients in the community on Tuesday but there was one local case from a workers' dormitory, who was detected when he took a Covid-19 pre-departure test in preparation for his return to China.

The ministry said he was asymptomatic and his previous tests from rostered routine testing had been negative.

His close contacts at the dormitory and workplace have been placed on quarantine as a precautionary measure, it added.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with no new cases in the past week.

With 23 cases discharged on Tuesday, 58,218 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 25 patients remained in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 54 patients were still recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.