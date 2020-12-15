16 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 from worker dorm

SINGAPORE - There were 16 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Tuesday noon (Dec 15), taking Singapore's total to 58,341.

There were 15 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There was one new case from a worker dormitory and none from the community.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.

Five new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Monday.

They were all imported cases and had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health on Monday night.

The new cases comprised four work permit holders employed in Singapore and one short-term visit pass holder.

Three of the work permit holders are Indonesian women, aged between 27 and 35, who travelled from Indonesia.

The remaining work permit holder is a 32-year-old woman who arrived from the Philippines.

The short-term visit pass holder is a 24-year-old man who returned from India. He is enrolled in a private educational institution in Singapore.

All five cases were asymptomatic and were detected through proactive screening and surveillance, MOH said.

They were tested while serving their stay-home notices at dedicated facilities.

There were no new community cases and none from the migrant worker's dormitories, the ministry added. It also said the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with no new cases in the past week.

With two cases discharged on Monday, 58,195 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 22 patients remained in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 64 patients were still recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 72.2 million people. More than 1.6 million people have died.