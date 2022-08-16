1 killed in early morning fire in Jurong East flat

SINGAPORE - A 48-year-old man has died after a flat in Jurong East caught fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning (Aug 16).

Firefighters arrived at the flat at about 2.50am, and forced their way into the smoke-filled unit to fight the blaze.

Another person who lived in the flat managed to get out before firefighters arrived, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in a Facebook post.

Three residents from a neighbouring unit were rescued by firefighters.

Mr Jeremy Yeo, 22, who lives one floor down on the eighth storey, said he woke up to the strong smell of smoke.

He added that he knew one of the residents who lived in the affected unit – a woman who used to sell newspapers at a nearby bus stop. Mr Yeo said: “We did not have much interactions but my sister and I would say hello to her whenever we passed each other.”